Young India opener Shubman Gill engraved his name among the greats of cricket as he became the No 1 ODI batter in the latest ICC rankings. The 24-year-old batter dethroned Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, to achieve this great feat. With this, Gill became only the fourth player from his country to hold the No.1 ODI batter position, joining the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli. After taking the top spot on the list, the Indian opener took to Instagram and expressed his gratitude.

Gill shared an image of himself on his Instagram story and wrote, "Numero Uno. Grateful."

Apart from Gill, his teammate Mohammed Siraj, has taken the No. 1 spot in ODI Rankings for bowlers.

India, who are unbeaten in the World Cup 2023 after 8 games, are dominant when it comes to ICC rankings. While Gill and Siraj are the top-ranked players in ODIs, there are others ruling the charts in different formats too.

Gill, the right-handed batter has scored 92 against Sri Lanka and 23 against South Africa, amassing 219 runs from six innings at the event so far in the ongoing tournament.

Pakistan skipper has amassed 282 runs from eight knocks in the World Cup, falling six rating points behind Gill into second place as his more than two-year reign as the world's top ODI batter came to an end.

Advertisement

Siraj has had an excellent year with the ball in ODIs. Though he didn't start off on the most promising note in the World Cup, the last couple of games have seen him deliver his best. This year, he also bagged a 6-for against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final. Against the Lankans, Siraj led the charge as India decimated the same side once again.

Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are the other Indian bowlers in the top 10 places of the ODI rankings.

(With ANI Inputs)