Several reports suggested that Indian cricket team T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav was in talks with Goa for a possible switch from Mumbai in domestic cricket. India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is all set to join and possibly captain Goa in the upcoming season and reports claimed that Suryakumar can also pull off a similar move. However, Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has completely rubbished such rumours and said that Suryakumar remains committed to Mumbai. "The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is aware of rumours circulating on social media regarding Suryakumar Yadav's alleged decision to move players to Goa instead of playing for Mumbai," said MCA secretary Abhay Hadap in a statement according to Hindustan Times.

"MCA officials have spoken with Surya this morning and can confirm that these rumours are completely baseless and untrue. Suryakumar Yadav remains committed for Mumbai and takes immense pride in playing for Mumbai. We urge everyone to refrain from spreading misinformation and to support our players as they continue to contribute to Mumbai Cricket Association," he added.

Jaiswal has decided to make a shock switch to Goa from Mumbai due to personal reasons, leaving a domestic powerhouse that laid the foundation for the left-hander's blossoming international career.

Jaiswal wrote to the Mumbai Cricket Association on Tuesday, expressing his wish to leave Mumbai for Goa, and the governing body swiftly accepted his request.

Jaiswal's shock move will see the left-handed 23-year-old play for Goa from the 2025-26 season where he could be appointed captain, though it remains to be seen how much time he would be able to give to the state side given the packed international calendar.

"Yes, it is surprising. He must have thought of something to make such a move. He has requested us to relieve him and we have accepted his request,” a senior MCA official told PTI on Wednesday.

Jaiswal last played for Mumbai against Jammu and Kashmir in their Ranji Trophy Group A league round match from January 23-25 following the strict implementation of the BCCI directives that all India players should play domestic cricket if not on national duty.

In that game, Jaiswal had made his sole appearance in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season along with India captain Rohit Sharma.

The two India stars flopped on their domestic return, with Jaiswal scoring 4 and 26 as Mumbai lost by five wickets to Jammu and Kashmir for the second time in the tournament's history.

(With PTI inputs)