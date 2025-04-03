Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh bestowed praise upon Gujarat Titans' pace spearhead Mohammed Siraj for his dazzling performance against his former franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Siraj brought thunder down the M Chinnaswamy Stadium with his economical yet fiery spell at his former home. He returned with figures of 3/19 after bowling a full quota of his four-over spell and was crowned Player of the Match for his searing performance.

Harbhajan outlined the reason behind Siraj's influential performance and even saluted him for his valiant display with the ball. The former off-spinner was convinced that Siraj "deserved" the POTM award for the way he dictated the game.

"Siraj was enthusiastic because he had to prove a point. RCB, his former side, didn't pick him; he played there for so many years. Siraj sank RCB's ship. Salute to DSP Siraj. It is definitely a Man of the Match performance. Congratulations to Siraj. Rashid was too expensive. GT batted well. Buttler was impressive," Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

After a shambolic start to his stint with the Titans, Siraj has found the groove and rhythm he is highly regarded for. He opened his wicket's account by sharply nipping the ball into Devdutt Padikkal and cleaned up his stumps. He unleashed the famous Cristiano Ronaldo celebration, marking the beginning of his dominance.

In his next over, he tested the speed gun, clicked 144kph and burst through Phil Salt's stance to clean him up and add another name to his wickets column. He returned to attack in the death overs and got his third scalp of the day, forcing a top edge from Liam Livingstone (54), denting RCB's hopes of crossing the 200-run mark.

GT gunned down the 170-run target courtesy of Jos Buttler's belligerent 73* from 39 deliveries and finishing touches from in-form Sherfane Rutherford (30* from 18 deliveries).

Even the RCB head coach, Andy Flower, felt that Siraj was head and shoulders above the rest. He wished him all the "success" in the world while affirming that the franchise is "happy" with the current squad.

