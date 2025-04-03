After ending up as runners-up in the last edition of the IPL, Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy feels that the only unfinished business for the franchise is to lift the trophy this season. SRH had a tough start to the IPL 2025 season as they lost their last two matches and are placed in eighth place in the standings. They will look to add two points against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Thursday, in a rematch of the IPL 2024 final. "To be honest, I never set personal goals, even when playing for India or in the IPL last year. The only unfinished business is lifting the trophy. We created history with some records, but our ultimate goal is to win the IPL title and add a second star to SRH's legacy," Reddy said on JioHotstar's show 'Gen Bold'.

Reflecting on his growth since the breakthrough last season, where he scored 303 runs in 13 matches for SRH and went on to make his India debut in T20I and Test formats, Reddy said, "I am very happy with the progress I've made, both in my performances for my country and my IPL franchise. I want to continue delivering at the same level. There has been a significant change - people have started recognising me and praising my performances.

"However, I don't want to let this get to my head. Moving forward, I want to play with the same passion and consistency, whether it's for my franchise or India. My focus remains on keeping my love for cricket alive."

The 21-year-old lauded Pat Cummins' leadership skills and termed him a calm and composed captain. "He is an extremely calm and composed leader. The way he handles pressure is remarkable. When you see your captain managing things so smoothly, it instils confidence in the entire group."

"His composure helps us believe that we can always make a comeback. As a captain, he is brilliant, and I truly enjoy playing under his leadership," Reddy said.

On SRH's explosive batting line-up, he added, "I would rate my team very highly. We had an incredible season last year, and we want to replicate that success. Our strategy is simple - playing with a free mind, maximizing runs in the powerplay, and carrying that momentum into the later overs. Whether it's the top or middle order, everyone has a role to play. We're hopeful for another great season."

Reddy picked Kagiso Rabada as the toughest bowler to face in the IPL and said facing him was a tough challenge.

"I guess I have started understanding the bowlers better now. Just as they study my game, I analyse theirs too. My approach will remain the same, but I will adapt to situations as required. Last year, I didn't play the first four matches, but when I did, I found Kagiso Rabada particularly challenging. When we played against Punjab, he was very expressive on that wicket, and facing him there was a tough challenge for me," he said.

