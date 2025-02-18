The Vicky Kaushal-starrer movie 'Chhaava', based on the life and times of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj - the second ruler of the Maratha Confederacy and son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, has received positive response from audience across the country. Apart from Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Rashmika Mandanna (as Yesubai Bhonsale), Akshaye Khanna (as Aurangzeb), Ashutosh Rana (as Hambirrao Mohite), Diana Penty (as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum) and Divya Dutta (as Soyarabai) play prominent roles in the movie.

Former India cricket team star Aakash Chopra also liked the movie. He, however, raised some questions after watching the film.

"Watched Chhaava today. Incredible tale of bravery, selflessness and the sense of duty.

Genuine question—why were we not taught about Chattrapati Sambhaji Maharaj at all in school? Not even a mention anywhere!!! We did learn though how Akbar was a great and fair emperor, and even have a very prominent road called Aurangzeb Road in Delhi. Why and how did it happen??" Aakash Chopra wrote on X.

Watched Chhaava today. Incredible tale of bravery, selflessness and the sense of duty.

Genuine question—why were we not taught about Chattrapati Sambhaji Maharaj at all in school? Not even a mention anywhere!!!

We did learn though how Akbar was a great and fair emperor, and… — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 17, 2025

His statement drew mixed response. To his post, an user wrote: "Bcoz, as a failed cricketer, u were also a failed learner of history". Chopra then replied: "Topped my school in 12th. Got 80% marks in history. Thank you"

Topped my school in 12th. Got 80% marks in history. Thank you — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 17, 2025

Here are some other responses. While some supported Chopra's observation, others warned him to not fall prey to religious propaganda.

Absolutely Akash bhai same question should be asked to those so called secular historians how cleverly they removed our real heroes from history and just glorified Mughal emperors. Btw it is an epic movie 🫡🫡 climax was very tough to watch I was literally crying... — Shivang Kaushik (@Shivangkaushik3) February 17, 2025

Well I remember studying about the great Marathas and Mughals both. Please dont become part of hindu muslim propaganda @cricketaakash its least expected from you. — Shubham Agarwal (@shubham_lko) February 17, 2025

It's a fair point—Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's history should be taught in schools because his legacy deserves recognition, not just because Akbar and Aurangzeb are included in the curriculum. — CricObsessed (@cricketmicrosc) February 17, 2025

Because all were history books were based on writings of leftist who never wanted us to know our glorious past and the bravery of our ancestors. They wanted us to know that we were always cowards hiding our history of being a warrior clan. — Ayush Tyagi 🇮🇳 (@AyushBhajpayi) February 17, 2025

On its first Sunday, the Laxman Utekar directorial recorded an overall 62.48% Hindi occupancy. Released on February 14, Chhaava has so far collected over Rs 120 crore.

Meanwhile, Aakash Chopra believes that Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have been handed an intriguing IPL 2025 schedule, with a mix of home-heavy fixtures towards the business end of the league phase. Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face RCB in the IPL 2025 opening match at their home ground Eden Gardens on March 22.

While acknowledging that RCB finished strong in IPL 2024 under a similar scenario, Chopra pointed out that their final league game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) could be a tough challenge.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra dissected the schedule for multiple franchises, offering insights into potential advantages and obstacles.

For RCB, he noted that their campaign opens against KKR in Kolkata on March 22 and ends with a reverse fixture against the same opponents in Bengaluru on May 17. Given that KKR dominated RCB in both encounters last season, Chopra suggested that facing them again at such crucial junctures could be a double-edged sword.

Advertisement

“It's interesting for Bengaluru. They have three of their last four and four of their last six games at home. They have more matches at home towards the back end. It used to be a problem earlier but the last season made you understand that they are quite okay," he said.

However, he remained cautious about the KKR factor, reminding fans that the Kolkata-based franchise has had the upper hand in recent meetings. While RCB lost convincingly at home to KKR last year, they also fell short by just one run.

"They won the last few matches at home and they happened to qualify. So if we see the last year's template, it just looks alright. However, it's interesting that they are starting against Kolkata and are also ending against Kolkata. That could be a tough game because their matches are tight and Kolkata beat them here," Chopra added.

Visakhapatnam and Guwahati will host two home matches each of DC and RR respectively, while PBKS will play its three home games in Dharamsala. KKR and DC are yet to announce their new captains for the IPL 2025 season. RCB, meanwhile, recently appointed Rajat Patidar as their new captain while Shreyas lyer and Rishabh Pant were previously announced as new skippers of PBKS and LSG respectively.

Advertisement

With IANS inputs