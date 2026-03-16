The late 1990s and 2000s saw some iconic cricketers play for India on the international stage, with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble headlining the list. However, star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who grew up during that period, did not name one of India's established international stars as his cricketing idol. Instead, Pandya named former India Test opener Wasim Jaffer as his idol, who is also the highest run-scorer in the history of the Ranji Trophy.

Jaffer played 31 Tests for India between 2000 and 2006, scoring 1,944 runs at an average of 34.10. However, despite failing to nail down a long-term spot in India's Test team, he remained a run-machine in domestic cricket throughout his career.

Jaffer boasts nearly 20,000 first-class runs at an average of more than 50, with more than 12,000 of them coming in the Ranji Trophy, where he was a stalwart for record champions Mumbai.

Pandya revealed Jaffer as his cricketing idol during the BCCI Naman Awards 2026.

Meanwhile, dashing left-handed openers Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi picked former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh as their cricketing idol. Sooryavanshi also named Brian Lara as his idol.

India's T20I opener Sanju Samson named legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar as his cricketing idol.

BCCI Naman Awards 2026

Prolific batters Shubman Gill and Smriti Mandhana were named the Best International Cricketers (Men's and Women's) at the BCCI Naman Awards 2026 here on Sunday, recognising their outstanding performances in the 2024-2025 season.

Gill won the prestigious Polly Umrigar Award, while Mandhana received the award for the fifth time.

For Gill, it was his second Cricketer of the Year award after first winning it in 2023.

Former stars Roger Binny, Rahul Dravid and Mithali Raj were honoured with the Col. C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award, the BCCI's highest honour, recognising their outstanding service to Indian cricket.

India's five trophy-winning sides (2025 ICC Champions Trophy, 2025 Women's ODI World Cup, 2025 U-19 Women's World Cup, 2026 Men's U-19 World Cup, and 2026 T20 World Cup) were honoured as well on the occasion.