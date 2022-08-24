West Indies batter Chris Gayle will be turning 43 next month but it seems that the 'Universe Boss' has no intentions of retiring from the sport. Gayle, who is the leading scorer in T20s with 14,562 runs to his name, is currently gearing up for the upcoming '6ixty' - a new franchise-based 60-ball cricket tournament in the Caribbean Islands, which starts later on Wednesday. While everyone is excited to see him bat again, Gayle praised his bowling skills, and even went on to call himself the 'greatest off-spinner'.

"You know what? My bowling is natural. Definitely, I have to bowl. I'm the greatest off-spinner of all time. Murali (Muttiah Muralitharan) won't contest that for sure. I have the best economy, not even Sunil Narine can come close to that," Gayle told ESPNcricinfo.

Speaking further about '6ixty', said he is very excited to return to the cricket field with a new format.

"I'm really excited to be back in the field. I missed it. I'm like a kid again, looking forward to the first game... For my debut. I'll have to get back in shape. I'm still in shape but just a little prep here and there to get in that mindset of playing cricket," he added.

Gayle last played for West Indies during the T20 World Cup last year in the UAE.

The inaugural edition of '6ixty' will feature six men's teams and three women's teams.

The 42-year-old Gayle will act as an ambassador for the 6ixty.