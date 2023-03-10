Former Indian cricket team all-rounder Suresh Raina picked Lasith Malinga as the G.O.A.T (Greatest Of All Time) bowler in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In a recent interaction, he was asked to name his pick and he picked the legendary Sri Lankan pacer over the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Sunil Narine, Rashid Khan and DJ Bravo. Malinga is currently the second highest wicket-taker in the competition with 170 scalps in 122 matches – only behind Bravo. The statistic is even more impressive considering the fact that Malinga played his final IPL encounter back in 2019 for Mumbai Indians.

"Lasith Malinga, kyuki usne jo bowling kiya hai. Itna difficult action aur uske baad itne saal dominate krna IPL mein, fir usne jo Sri Lanka k liye kiya hai, 2014 T20 World Cup bhi jeet gaye vo (Because of the way he has bowled and dominated IPL for some many years with such a difficult action. He was also brilliant for Sri Lanka and he guided them to victory in the 2014 T20 World Cup). He brings a lot of quality to the team. Bumrah ka jo improvement hua hai naa, mujhe lagta hai kaafi credit Lasith Malinga ko bhi jaata hai (A lot of credit for Bumrah's development also goes to him)," Raina said on Jio Cinema.

While Raina's former teammates – RP Singh, Robin Uthappa and Parthiv Patel – agreed with his pick, former India spinner Pragyan Ojha hailed Harbhajan Singh as the best bowler in IPL history.

The new season of the Indian Premier League will begin on March 31 with Chennai Super Kings facing defending champions Gujarat Titans.

