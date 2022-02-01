Former England captain Michael Vaughan has made a big statement about the quality of cricket in the Pakistan Super League, which is currently in its 7th season. PSL 2022 got underway on January 27th with a match between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings. Pakistan recently impressed one and all with its performance in the ICC T20 World Cup, where they lost to eventual champions Australia in a closely fought semi-final. All the top Pakistan cricketers take part in the PSL along with some of the top cricketers from world over.

"Pakistan Super league is the 2nd best T20 Tournament in the World .. it's not far off the IPL either .. Outstanding standard of cricket .. #Pakistan #PSL," Vaughan wrote in his tweet.

Vaughan is known for his tweets, teasing Indian cricket fans from time to time, but this seems like genuine praise from the former Ashes-winning England skipper for the franchise T20 league in Pakistan.

Recently the likes of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi picked up several ICC awards with Afridi becoming the first Pakistani cricketer to win the ICC Men's Player of the year award.

PSL started in 2016 with Islamabad United winning the inaugural season that had 5 teams. The tournament became a 6-team affair from 2018. While Islamabad United have been crowned champions twice, Peshwar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans have won the tournament once each.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) on the other hand will be in its 15th season this and a mega auction of players will take place later this month.