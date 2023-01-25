India's middle-order veteran Cheteshwar Pujara turned 35 on Wednesday. Wishes started pouring in from fans and well-wishers for the star batter. The cricket fraternity also extended its wishes, however, that of batting legend Sachin Tendulkar hogged limelight amidst all. "Not all five fingers are the same. Not every Test batsman needs to be a big hitter. An aggressive batting lineup should also be able to defend well. Pujara, you have been a rock in India's batting lineup. Stay unique, stay you! Happy birthday," said Tendulkar on Twitter while uploading a picture of his with Pujara.

Not all five fingers are the same. Not every Test batsman needs to be a big hitter. An aggressive batting lineup should also be able to defend well. Pujara, you have been a rock in India's batting lineup. Stay unique, stay you! Happy birthday. pic.twitter.com/xfx7Hjsi8U — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 25, 2023

Pujara has made a name for himself with his solid technique and his defensive batting style that has bailed India out of difficulties on many occasions. His batting style has earned him comparisons with former India batter and current national side head coach Rahul Dravid, also known as 'The Wall'.

In 98 Tests so far, Pujara has scored 7,014 runs at an average of 44.39. Nineteen centuries and 34 half-centuries have come out of his bat in the format with a best of 206 not out.

He was a vital part of Team India which completed the historic Border-Gavaskar Trophy series win against Australia in their home territory in 2018-19 and 2020-21 season. In fact, Pujara top-scored with 521 runs at an average of 74.42, three centuries and a fifty in 2018-19 series, which India won 2-1.

Pujara has also represented India in five ODIs, in which he could make only 51 runs at an average of 10.20, with best of 27.

He will be seen in action during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia from February 9 onwards. India will be aiming that this middle-order batter displays his top form and helps his team in defending the trophy.

(With ANI Inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

Sack Wrestling Body Chief, Say Athletes Over #MeToo. Wait, Says Minister