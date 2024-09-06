The Indian cricket team batters looked clueless while facing the Sri Lankan spinners in the three-match ODI series against the side last month. As a result of that India lost the series 0-2. The first match ended in a tie as Rohit Sharma and co. failed to get to the target of 231. The second game saw India getting bowled out for 208 while chasing 241, while in the third one, India succumbed to 128 all out while chasing 249.

It is an open secret now that the Indian batters, including the likes of Rohit and Virat Kohli, are finding it tough to play quality spin bowling. While speaking on the issue faced by the current crop of batters, former India opener Virender Sehwag pointed out the reasons of the failure.

"One reason for this is that the more white ball cricket there is, the less spinners will come, because in T20 cricket you bowl 24 balls and do not flight them, so you do not develop the skill to get the batsman out. I think that could be one reason. Indian players also play less domestic cricket. In domestic cricket you get to play more spin than in international cricket. So that can also be a reason. I think there are no quality spinners in India right now whom I see who can fly well and take wickets," Sehwag told Amar Ujala.

"In our time, Dravid, Sachin, Ganguly, Laxman, Yuvraj, all of us used to play domestic cricket too, whether it was ODI or four-day cricket, we used to play a lot of domestic cricket. We used to play a lot of spinners in those matches, but in today's busy schedule, players are getting less time. There are different leagues, due to which the skill of playing spin is not being developed by the players," he added.