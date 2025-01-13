Another big revelation has emerged from last week's Board Of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) meeting, attended by Test and ODI skipper Rohit Sharma, as well as head coach Gautam Gambhir. It is already known that the topic of Rohit's successor in the leadership role is intensely being discussed, with Jasprit Bumrah emerging as the top candidate. However, Rohit is said to have informed the BCCI selectors and top bosses that he wants to remain the team's skipper, in both Tests and ODIs, for a few more months, post which he is likely to end his international career.

According to a report in Dainik Jagran, Rohit isn't keen on giving up the leadership baton yet, even though Jasprit Bumrah has emerged as a top candidate to lead the team in the longest format.

The Hitman, who has been struggling for form over the past few months, is said to have informed the BCCI that he is unlikely to continue his international career after this year's Champions Trophy. In the meantime, the board has been asked to find his successor for the captain's role in both Tests and ODIs.

If all goes to plan, Rohit could end up hanging his boots after the conclusion of the Champions Trophy.

The BCCI bosses and the selection committee, however, isn't entirely on board with Bumrah's appointment as the team's full-time skipper. His workload is required to be cautiously managed to prevent injuries, which have hampered his career for a log time. Hence, the selectors are also keen to find out capable vice-captaincy options to assist Bumrah.

As per a report in the Hindi daily, the management also doesn't want two different captains for Tests and ODIs. The idea of appointing Suryakumar Yadav as ODI skipper was also contemplated but the T20I skipper doesn't have a place in India's 50-over side at the moment.

Appointing Bumrah as both Test and ODI captain could work well for the team but his repeated injuries still remain a concern. Hence, the names of Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been floated for vice-captaincy.