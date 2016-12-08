 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

No PCB, ICC Restrictions on Salman Butt, Mohammad Asif: Shahryar Khan

Updated: 08 December 2016 19:07 IST

The PCB chief's remarks came after Mohammad Asif and Salman Butt said they were contemplating writing a letter to the ICC to confirm whether the world body had any reservations on them playing for Pakistan again

No PCB, ICC Restrictions on Salman Butt, Mohammad Asif: Shahryar Khan
Shahryar Khan clarified there were no restrictions on Asif and Butt from playing for Pakistan. © AFP

Karachi:

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Shahryar Khan has said there was no restriction or reservations on part of the PCB or ICC on Salman Butt and Mohammad Asif playing international cricket again.

"There is no restriction or reservations from us or the ICC. The fact is that the national selectors can consider them for selection but first they have to show their form and fitness at a consistent level in domestic cricket," Khan said.

His remarks came after Asif and Butt said they were contemplating writing a letter to the ICC to confirm whether the world body had any reservations on them playing for Pakistan again.

Butt, Asif and Mohammad Aamir were found guilty of spot-fixing during the tour of England in late 2010 and sentenced to a minimum of five-years ban.

The ban expired last September and while the PCB permitted left-arm pacer Aamir to make a comeback to the national side, it has not had a clear policy on Butt and Asif.

But the PCB chief finally made it clear they can also be considered for national selection provided the selectors felt they were required.

"If they can perform consistently at the domestic level in first-class cricket they can be considered by the selectors who have not been given any instructions not to select them," Khan insisted.

He also pointed out that the case of Aamir was different from those of Butt and Asif as the former was shown leniency and given some relaxation by the ICC and allowed to resume playing domestic cricket before his ban expired.

"But if Butt and Asif do well and fulfil all ICC anti-corruption requirements there is no bar on them playing international cricket again."

Topics : Cricket Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Board Salman Butt International Cricket Council
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • PCB has clarified that Butt and Asif can be considered for Pakistan again
  • Butt and Asif returned from match-fixing bans last September
  • The duo had considered writing to ICC to know the governing body's stance
Related Articles
Closer India-Pakistan Cricket Ties Needed For Reviving Asian Bloc: PCB
Closer India-Pakistan Cricket Ties Needed For Reviving Asian Bloc: PCB
Pakistan Cricket Board Isn't Begging But Will Push For India Series: Shahryar Khan
Pakistan Cricket Board Isn't Begging But Will Push For India Series: Shahryar Khan
PCB, BCCI Officials to Meet in December to Discuss Cricket Ties
PCB, BCCI Officials to Meet in December to Discuss Cricket Ties
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.