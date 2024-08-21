New Zealand captain Tim Southee reckons India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has looked more formidable since making a comeback from a back injury, which kept him out of action for a major part of the last year. Bumrah, who was recently described as the "best all-format bowler in the last five-six years" by the legendary Ricky Ponting, has been at the forefront of the Indian team's success since making a comeback in August 2023 after being out of action since September 2022.

"To be able to firstly bounce back from the major injury and come back, he's even better than what he was beforehand. Throw in on top of that, having to juggle multiple formats, can be difficult at times as well," Southee said on the sidelines of the Ceat Cricket Rating Award on Wednesday.

"He seems to have been able to do that with ease as well. He's probably more experienced, understands his game a bit more. He probably had that time where he was injured to come back and be recharged, refreshed." "We are just seeing a great version (of Bumrah) across all three formats. He's brilliant across all three at the moment. I don't think there's anyone that he's better in (better than him), he is tremendous across all three (formats)," he said.

Southee acknowledged having a discussion with the New Zealand head coach Gary Stead on the possibility of him missing a few Tests in the subcontinent.

The Kiwis are scheduled to play a one-off Test against Afghanistan in Noida before travelling to Sri Lanka for a two-Test series. Southee's team will then return to India in October for a three-Test series following which it will return home for three Tests against England.

"It's just natural when you're in this part of the world, spin plays a big part. But ideally, I'd like to play all the Test matches available. I love Test cricket, but I understand there's balance to the side and obviously it's not easy," he said.

"We've got nine Test matches in the next few months. There's a lot of Test cricket, so it's all about managing the workloads. But for me, as long as you're fit and ready to go, then I'd like to play every game," he said.

India and New Zealand will be engaged in a three-Test series for the first time since 2016-17 and Southee welcomed the idea.

"As players, you want to play more Test cricket. It's nice to be able to come here and play three Test matches," he said.

With former Kiwi captain Kane Williamson, opening batter Devon Conway and Finn Allen declining New Zealand Cricket's central contracts for 2024-25, Southee said two of those players will still be available for the majority of the Tests.

"It's the way that cricket is going and then the amount of T20 leagues that are popping up. Look at it from Kane and Devon's point of view; they're still committed to New Zealand cricket, we have nine Test matches coming up and they are committed to those.

"As far as the Test side is concerned, it's not too dissimilar. They're still going to be there even though they don't have a New Zealand contract," he said.

However, Southee said he had no answer to how the contract situation would be between players and boards given the proliferation of multi-format leagues around the world.

"I don't have the answer right now, I don't think many people do. So I think it's about working out what is the best for each individual board and their players.

"New Zealand Cricket have seen to think that's the best way for the next 12 months. I don't think Kane and Devon will miss a lot of cricket for New Zealand.

"For them to have the flexibility in doing that. But still also be committing to New Zealand, which I think that's where the casual playing agreement comes in," he added.

