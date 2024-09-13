The Pakistan Cricket Board has allocated 12.8 billion PKR for the renovation of stadiums in Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi ahead of next year's ICC Champions Trophy, informed PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi. In a briefing given at the Board of Governors meeting in Faisalabad, Naqvi assured that the three venues would be ready in time to host the marquee event. Giving details of the fund distribution, Naqvi said 7.7 billion PKR out of 12.8 billion are being spent on the upgradation of the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore.

The allocated budget for Gaddafi stadium involves 1,100 million PKR for the construction of a steel-structured pavilion, 3,471 million PKR for a concrete office building, 1,250 million PKR for the steel structure of the enclosure, 189 million PKR for a moat, and 330 million PKR for the replacement of two LED digital screens.

The board is also replacing floodlights with 480 LED lights at Gaddafi Stadium at a cost 523 million PKR, while 375 million PKR have been allocated for the installation of seats, and 93 million PKR for external development works.

The PCB has earmarked 3.5 billion PKR for renovating the National Stadium in Karachi including the new construction.

This includes 1,500 million PKR for the steel structure of the pavilion building, 580 million PKR for renovating the main building and hospitality boxes, 330 million PKR for two new LED digital screens, 490 million PKR for replacing floodlights with 450 LED lights, and 340 million PKR for seat installation.

The construction work at Pindi Stadium is estimated to cost 1.5 billion PKR including 393 million PKR for replacing floodlights with 350 LED lights and 400 million PKR for renovating the main building, hospitality boxes, and restrooms.

Additionally, 330 million PKR have been allocated for replacing two LED digital screens, and 272 million PKR will be spent on new seating installations.

