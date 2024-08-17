India's right-arm pacer Mayank Yadav is currently going through his rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. His raw pace became the talking point during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 despite the fast bowler playing only four games. Mayank picked seven wickets at an economy of 6.99. While he comfortably crossed the 150 kmph mark, Mayank's best speed was 156.7 kmph. When enquired about his chances of being included in the India squad, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah said that he could not guaranteee whether the player will be picked.

"...I cannot give you any answer on Mayank Yadav as there is no guarantee whether he will be in the team or not. But he is potentially a good fast bowler, and we are looking after him. He is currently in the NCA," Jay Shah told Times of India.

Earlier this year, young fast bowler Mayank impressed on his IPL debut for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) before an injury forced him to pull out of the tournament only after playing four games. The 21-year-old was bought in the auction in 2022 by LSG for the base price of Rs 20 lakh but was then replaced by Arpit Guleria due to an injury. He got his chance in IPL 2024, but injury got better of him in that edition as well.

During his T20 career, he has taken 19 wickets in 14 matches while in his List A career, Mayank has taken 34 wickets in 17 matches. Mayank represents Delhi in the domestic circuit.

In April this year, Mayank produced the fastest delivery of IPL 2024. Continuing his tremendous run of form in the tournament, he took three wickets to guide Lucknow Super Giants to a brilliant win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In the game, Mayank bettered his own record to register the fastest delivery of the edition.