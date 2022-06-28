With British media widely reporting that Eoin Morgan is likely to announce his international retirement, fans are speculating as to who will be the next England skipper in the white-ball formats. Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes that Jos Buttler can become the new leader and he also labelled him as the best white-ball cricketer in the world. Buttler has been in remarkable form off late as he was the leading run-getter in this year's IPL with 863 runs.

"For me it's a no-brainer that Jos Buttler takes over that role. He's the best white-ball player in the world, he's got a very smart cricket brain, and he's got that calmness you need," Vaughan wrote in his column for The Telegraph.

"I guess his personality might be different from Eoin. The one thing that Jos will have to be very, very good at is staying the same when he does not have a good game or two. That has been Eoin's massive strength -- he has never changed," he added.

Morgan is viewed as one of the best white-ball captains as he led the team to 2019 World Cup triumph and had also led the side to the final in 2016 T20 World Cup.

Talking about Buttler opening in Tests, Vaughan said: "If something as radical (as) Buttler as Test opener was ever going to work it would be now."

Promoted

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals Director of Cricket, Kumar Sangakkara had backed Buttler to open in the longest format of the game.

Buttler had last played a Test in January this year in the Ashes.