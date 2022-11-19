Team India is currently on its tour to New Zealand for three-match T20I series which will be followed by an ODI series of as many matches. The first T20I, which was scheduled to take place on November 18, got abandoned due to rain in Wellington. Both the teams will now meet for the second game that will be played at Mount Maunganui on Sunday. Ahead of the match, Ravichandran Ashwin has named his India XI for the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand.

Surprisingly, Bhuvneshwar Kumar failed to make a cut in Ashwin's India XI, while Sanju Samson was another big name that was missing from the list made by the off-spinner. Ashwin revealed his pick in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

While stating that Shubman Gill would surely open the Indian innings, Ashwin said that the position of second opener would be open for both Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant.

The off-spinner then said that the number three and four positions are locked for Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav. He added that if Rishabh Pant is not given a chance at the top, then he will bat at number 5 position.

Ashwin also put his trust on Harshal Patel to bat at number 8 position for India before naming the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh as the other two pacers in the team. He also picked spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the XI.

Here is R Ashwin's India XI for T20Is vs New Zealand:

Shubman Gil, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Hardik Pandya is the captain of the Indian team in the T20Is vs New Zealand as Rohit Sharma has been rested. Rishabh Pant is Hardik's deputy for the series.

