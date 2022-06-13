Nicholas Pooran had bowled just three deliveries in 42 ODIs before Sunday. But in the third and final ODI against Pakistan in Multan, the West Indies limited overs captain took matters into his own hands and spun a web around the Pakistan batters, finishing with four wickets from his 10 overs. And it's not like he went after tail-enders. His list of victims comprised of openers Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman, the in-form Mohammad Rizwan and middle order newcomer Mohammad Haris.

His four-wicket haul helped West Indies restrict Pakistan to 269/9 in 48 overs, as the match was shortened due to a dust storm.

His performance with the ball caused former Windies pacer Ian Bishop to put out a hilarious tweet.

"Nicholas Murali Pooran," he tweeted, with a flurry of emojis, leading to a laugh riot from his followers.

For the uninitiated, the "Murali" was a joking reference to legendary Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan.

Pooran's four wickets saw Pakistan struggling at 117/5 inside 25 overs. However, Shadab Khan's brilliant 78-ball 86 helped Pakistan reached a total of 269/9.

Earlier, Imam-ul-Haq scored 62, before falling prey to Pooran.

Promoted

In the process, he became only the second batter in the world to score seven consecutive fifty-plus scores in ODIs after compatriot Javed Miandad. Miandad, of course, went on to score nine fifty-plus scores in a row, which remains a world record.

The score was, in the end, more than enough for Pakistan, as they bowled West Indies out for 216 to register a thumping 3-0 series sweep.