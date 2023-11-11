New Zealand will lock horns with Sri Lanka in match no. 41 of the ICC World Cup 2023 on Thursday, November 9. The clash will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, commencing at 2:00 PM IST. The Kiwis enjoyed a stellar start to their campaign with four wins in the opening four matches. Since then, they have faced four losses on the trot to leave their semis hope on the knife edge. Their latest defeat came against Pakistan in a rain-curtailed clash. Batting first, the Kane Williamson-led side did their job by posting a daunting total of 401/6 courtesy of Rachin Ravindra's century.

Thereafter, a whirlwind 81-ball 126* knock by Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman, before rain played spoilsport, proved enough for a 21-run victory by the DLS method.

Ahead of their do-or-die match against Sri Lanka, the Black Caps will trust the same starting XI to help them do their bit in the quest for semi-final qualification and hope for favourable results elsewhere.

Openers: Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra

Devon Conway, the opening batter, has been a force to reckon with in the Cricket World Cup 2023, amassing 314 runs at an average of 44.85. His impactful innings, including one century, have made him a reliable run-scorer for his team, thanks to his ability to provide quick starts in the powerplay phase.

Rachin Ravindra was promoted up the order against Pakistan in the last match and the young gun didn't disappoint. He scored a 94-ball 108 to record his third ton of the tournament. Ravindra also has two half-centuries and three wickets to his name and will look to continue his fine all-round form in the upcoming match.

Middle-order: Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Mark Chapman

Captain Kane Williamson made a remarkable return to the playing XI versus Pakistan following a thumb injury. He batted fluently throughout his 79-ball 95 to register his second half-century in as many games in the ICC World Cup 2023.

Daryl Mitchell has been a key contributor for his team in the Cricket World Cup 2023, piling up 375 runs at an average of 62.50. His aggressive batting style, combined with two half-centuries and a hundred, has made him a valuable asset in New Zealand's middle order.

Tom Latham, New Zealand's wicket-keeper, has scored 153 runs in six innings at an average of 30.60. His composed demeanour behind the stumps has resulted in three catches so far.

Lower middle-order batter Mark Chapman has been handy in adding important runs down the order in the limited opportunities that he has received. In four innings, he has scored 75 runs at an average of 25.00.

All-rounder: Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner

Glenn Phillips, who primarily plays as a batter, has been impressive as a part-time bowler in the ongoing tournament, taking six wickets in eight matches. With the willow, Phillips has accumulated 227 runs with the help of two half-centuries.

Mitchell Santner has been Kiwis' standout performer with the ball. He has claimed 14 wickets in eight matches, which includes a 5/59 against Netherlands earlier in the competition.

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi

Trent Boult hasn't looked at his lethal best with the new ball. However, he has managed to take 10 wickets in eight matches at an economy of 5.36.

Veteran Tim Southee, who has just featured in the last two matches, has made an instant impact with the ball. With three wickets, he is set to retain his place in the starting XI to complement Trent Boult in the pace-bowling department.

Ish Sodhi played his first match of the ICC World Cup 2023 against Pakistan last time out to fill in injured Matt Henry's shoes. Even though he has an unforgettable outing with 0/44 in four overs, he is likely to feature again as a spin-bowling option.

New Zealand Predicted Playing XI

Devon Conway

Rachin Ravindra

Kane Williamson (c)

Daryl Mitchell

Mark Chapman

Glenn Phillips

Tom Latham (wk)

Mitchell Santner

Trent Boult

Tim Southee

Ish Sodhi