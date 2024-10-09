New Zealand on Wednesday named prolific batter Kane Williamson in its squad to tour India, despite a lingering groin injury likely ruling him out for at least the first of three Tests. Williamson will delay travelling to India while he continues treatment for the injury, which he suffered during last month's series defeat in Sri Lanka. Although the former captain is unlikely to play the first Test in Bengaluru on October 16, selector Sam Wells said he was "hopeful" the 34-year-old would return later in the series.

"The advice we've received is that the best course of action is for Kane to rest and rehabilitate now rather than risk aggravating the injury," Wells said in a New Zealand Cricket statement.

"We're hopeful that if the rehabilitation goes to plan, Kane will be available for the latter part of the tour."

Williamson experienced groin discomfort during the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle as New Zealand slumped to a 2-0 series whitewash.

Uncapped batsman Mark Chapman has been added to the 16-man squad as cover for Williamson, who is New Zealand's greatest Test run-scorer, with 8881 runs from 102 matches at an average of 54.48.

His absence would be a major blow for New Zealand's hopes against India, who have won their last 18 Test series on home soil.

The squad will be led by Tom Latham after Tim Southee stood down as captain following the heavy defeat in Sri Lanka.

Advertisement

Veteran seamer Southee has retained his place in the squad.

Spinning allrounder Michael Bracewell is available for the first Test but will then return home for the birth of his child.

He will be replaced by legspinner Ish Sodhi for the remaining matches in Pune and Mumbai.

New Zealand:

Tom Latham (capt), Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell (first Test only), Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi (second and third Tests only), Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, Will Young

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)