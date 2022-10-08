New Zealand wicketkeeper Devon Conway made a unique and amazing save while fielding the ball in a T20I match against Pakistan in Christchurch on Saturday. Playing in the tri-series game that also includes Bangladesh, Conway used his football skills to deprive Pakistan of a boundary. Shadab Khan played a scoop shotoff Tim Southee. The connection between the bat and the ball was not that good from Shadab and that gave Conway a chance to run behind and attempt a save.

Another fielder, Ish Sodhi, was also running towards the ball from fine leg but Conway covered good ground to reach the ball before him. The wicketkeeper slid on the ground before kicking the ball away with his left foot inches inside the boundary rope.

if you can't get enough of this photo-finish fielding by Conway!#NZvPAK #CricketOnPrime pic.twitter.com/ZSlQZyMyE6 — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) October 8, 2022

Talking about the tri-series game, Pakistan went on to beat New Zealand by 6 wickets.

Babar Azam rode his luck in reaching 79 not out off 53 balls as his team took command of the series following their opening 21-run win over Bangladesh on Friday. All three sides are using the week-long tournament at Hagley Oval to prepare for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

New Zealand's 147 for 8 after winning the toss looked inadequate and Babar's knock took away any prospect of victory, steering the tourists to 149 for 4 with 10 balls to spare.

Meanwhile, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim Junior also starred for Pakistan. Rauf returned figures of 3 for 28 in his four overs, while Wasim took two wickets for 20 runs in his four overs.

(With AFP Inputs)