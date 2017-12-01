 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

New Zealand vs West Indies, 1st Test: Debutant Sunil Ambris Creates History With Rare Dismissal

Updated: 01 December 2017 12:37 IST

Ambris, who produced a sparkling 153 off 145 balls in the warm-up game against New Zealand A, was utterly disappointed by the mode of his dismissal.

New Zealand vs West Indies, 1st Test: Debutant Sunil Ambris Creates History With Rare Dismissal
Sunil Ambris was disappointed by the manner in which he was dismissed. © Twitter

Debuts are meant to be memorable and West Indies batsman Sunil Ambris certainly won't forget his in a hurry. The right-hander was out on the first ball he faced in Test cricket in the most bizarre manner. Ambris stepped back on his stumps as he nudged Neil Wagner's ball towards the leg side. In doing so, the West Indian became the first player to get out hit-wicket for a golden duck on his Test cricket debut. Ambris, who produced a sparkling 153 off 145 balls in the warm-up game against New Zealand A, was utterly disappointed by the mode of his dismissal.

Wagner took a career-best seven-wicket haul to orchestrate a stunning collapse as West Indies slumped to 134 all out on day one of the first Test in Wellington on Friday.

Twice in the innings Wagner took two wickets in successive balls, and the renowned short-ball specialist showed there was more in his armoury when he bowled West Indies captain Jason Holder with a genuine yorker.

His figures of seven for 39 off 14.4 overs eclipsed his previous best six for 41 against Zimbabwe last year as he brought the West Indies' first innings to an end midway through the second session of play.

At tea, New Zealand were nine without loss in reply with Tom Latham on six and Jeet Raval on three.

The West Indies went into the Test riding a wave of confidence after a series win over Zimbabwe and taking a Test off England in recent months.

(With inputs from AFP)

 

Topics : New Zealand West Indies Cricket
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sunil Ambris was out hit-wicket on the first ball
  • Sunil Ambris was making his Test debut for West Indies
  • Neil Wagner picked up 7 wickets for New Zealand on Day 1
Related Articles
1st Test: Neil Wagner's Seven-Wicket Haul Puts New Zealand On Top On Day 1
1st Test: Neil Wagner's Seven-Wicket Haul Puts New Zealand On Top On Day 1
Ross Taylor Reveals Who Taught Him Hindi To Counter Virender Sehwag
Ross Taylor Reveals Who Taught Him Hindi To Counter Virender Sehwag
India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: What Hardik Pandya Told Virat Kohli During Tense Final Over
India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: What Hardik Pandya Told Virat Kohli During Tense Final Over
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 28 November 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.