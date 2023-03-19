New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Updates: Hosts New Zealand near a series sweep as Sri Lanka find themselves in a state of bother in the ongoing second Test. On Sunday, New Zealand maintained their dominance over the guests, enforcing a follow-on and setting up the likelihood of a series clean sweep with two days to play. The tourists reached 113 for 2 in their second innings at stumps on day three but still trailed by 303 runs at Wellington's Basin Reserve. They need a massive turnaround to avoid defeat after being skittled out for 164 in their first innings in response to the Black Caps' 580 for 4 declared. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Score Updates of Day 4 of the second Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, straight from Basin Reserve, Wellington