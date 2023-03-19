Story ProgressBack to home
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Score Updates
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Score Updates: Hosts New Zealand near a series sweep as Sri Lanka find themselves in a state of bother in the ongoing second Test.
NZ vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live: New Zealand are close to sweeping the series.© AFP
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Updates: Hosts New Zealand near a series sweep as Sri Lanka find themselves in a state of bother in the ongoing second Test. On Sunday, New Zealand maintained their dominance over the guests, enforcing a follow-on and setting up the likelihood of a series clean sweep with two days to play. The tourists reached 113 for 2 in their second innings at stumps on day three but still trailed by 303 runs at Wellington's Basin Reserve. They need a massive turnaround to avoid defeat after being skittled out for 164 in their first innings in response to the Black Caps' 580 for 4 declared. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Score Updates of Day 4 of the second Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, straight from Basin Reserve, Wellington
2nd Test, Sri Lanka in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2023, Mar 17, 2023
Day 3 | Stumps
NZ
580/4d
SL
(f/o) 164&113/2 (43.0)
Basin Reserve, Wellington
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 2.63
% chance to win
NZ 78%
Draw 22%
SL 0%
Batsman
Kusal Mendis
50* (100)
Angelo Mathews
1 (40)
Bowler
Michael Bracewell
28/0 (10)
Doug Bracewell
20/1 (8)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL Auction 2023 and check out IPL 2023 and Live Cricket Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
NZ vs SL, 2nd Test Day 4, Live Updates
The day though as all about the Kiwis! They managed to bundle Sri Lanka out for a very low score courtesy Matt Henry and Michael Bracewell. They then enforced the follow-on but Sri Lanka have batted well in their second essay. Can they continue the good work or will New Zealand yet again dominate? We will find out. Do join us for Day 4, the action begins at 0300 IST (2200 GMT PREVIOUS DAY). Till then, goodbye and take care!
New Zealand on the other hand, were quite disciplined with their bowling. They hit the right lines and lengths majority of the times. The key will be to remain patient. The wicket is not offering a lot now to the bowlers and the key will be to remain cool and calm and just continue what they are doing.
That is a good effort from the Lankans! They have shown good grit and the hunger to stay out in the middle in the second innings. However, they are still a long, long way behind in the game but for now, they have done quite okay. The session though did not begin all that well as they lost Oshada Fernando early. Mendis and Dimuth Karunaratne then batted solidly. Dimuth Karunaratne got to yet another half ton before he fell. Mathews and Mendis though have continued the good work. Mendis has crossed his half ton but his team will need a lot more runs from him and they will hope Mathews can hang around.
Flighted up on off, defended. THAT WILL BE STUMPS ON DAY 3!
On middle, thi is worked to mid on.
Tossed up on off, Angelo Mathews lunges and keeps it out.
On middle, defended.
On off, ths is pushed to cover.
On middle, defended.
Outside off, left alone.
On the pads, Angelo Mathews looks to flick, it goes off the pads down to fine leg for one. Leg bye.
On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
Outside off, not played at.
Down the leg side. Left alone.
On off, kept out.
Floated up on off, this is pushed to cover.
On off, this is pushed to covers.
On off, kept out.
FOUR! Cut away! Fifty for Mendis. A really good knock so far. Shorter and outside off, this is guided through point for a boundary.
On off, defended.