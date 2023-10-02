Story ProgressBack to home
New Zealand vs South Africa, ODI World Cup Warm-Up Match, Live Score Updates
NZ vs SA, ODI World Cup Warm-Up Match, Live: New Zealand will be squaring off against South Africa in their ODI World Cup warm-up match on Monday in Thiruvananthapuram.
NZ vs SA, ODI World Cup Warm-Up Match, Live: New Zealand aim for a win© AFP
New Zealand vs South Africa, Cricket World Cup Warm-Up Match, Live Updates:New Zealand will be squaring off against South Africa in their ODI World Cup warm-up match on Monday in Thiruvananthapuram. New Zealand will be coming to this clash after thrashing Pakistan by five wickets in their previous warm-up game. On the other hand, South Africa's warm-up game against Afghanistan got washed out due to heavy rain at the same venue. It will be an interesting match as both the teams will be putting their best foot forward. (Live Scorecard)
Topics mentioned in this article
New Zealand Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Team Kane Williamson Rachin Ravindra Trent Boult Ish Sodhi Mark Chapman Temba Bavuma Aiden Markram Quinton de Kock David Miller Heinrich Klaasen Kagiso Rabada World Cup 2023 Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score New Zealand vs South Africa, Match 7 Live Blogs
Get the Latest India Vs Australia 2023 Updates and check out Ind vs Aus Schedules and Asian Games 2023 Medals Tally.Read all the details related to and Asian Games 2023.Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
NZ vs SA, World Cup Warm-up Live Updates
South Africa (SQUAD) - Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (C), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi.
New Zealand (SQUAD) - Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson (C), Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee.
Aiden Markram says it has been raining for a couple of days. Reckons they had a good ODI series back at home. Adds they want to stick to their standard and play good cricket. Informs Bavuma is not available for this game but will join the team shortly.
Kane Williamson says it is a warm up game and they want to test themselves under the heat. Adds they want to play good cricket and hopefully they play well today before the tournament starts. Reckons they will try and manage the players as they have played a lot of cricket lately.
TOSS - New Zealand have won the toss and will BAT first.
Hello and welcome to the warm-up game between New Zealand and South Africa. We are now very close to the World Cup and teams do not have much time to test new things. This is the final game for both New Zealand and South Africa to get their best playing XI out and then focus on the main tournament. New Zealand will be confident coming into this game. They comprehensively beat Pakistan in a high-scoring thriller with all of their batters making an impact. South Africa on the other hand had their game washed out against Afghanistan due to rain. It has been raining lately at Thiruvananthapuram but let's hope we get a full game to see this time. Stay tuned.
...MATCH DAY...
We are just a few days away now from the start of the much-awaited 2023 Cricket World Cup but before that, New Zealand take on South Africa in the final round of warm-up games at Thiruvananthapuram. New Zealand had a fairly productive first warm-up game as they chased down 346 runs against Pakistan with ease. The biggest positive for them was the return of Kane Williamson who not only made a comeback but scored plenty of runs as well. The likes of Rachin Ravindra and Mark Chapman too performed brilliantly with the bat. They do need to tighten the screws with their spin bowling though. On the other hand, South Africa had their warm-up game against Afghanistan washed out and will be itching to get on the field. The Proteas are an in-form side having made a stunning comeback against Australia in a five-match ODI series just a few days back as they won the series 3-2 from 2-0 down. Can they keep the form going? We shall find out.