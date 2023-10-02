New Zealand vs South Africa, Cricket World Cup Warm-Up Match, Live Updates:New Zealand will be squaring off against South Africa in their ODI World Cup warm-up match on Monday in Thiruvananthapuram. New Zealand will be coming to this clash after thrashing Pakistan by five wickets in their previous warm-up game. On the other hand, South Africa's warm-up game against Afghanistan got washed out due to heavy rain at the same venue. It will be an interesting match as both the teams will be putting their best foot forward. (Live Scorecard)