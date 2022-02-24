New Zealand vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 1, live cricket score and updates: New Zealand go into the second Test against South Africa on Friday on the cusp of clinching the series and reclaiming the mantle of number one in the world. A draw in Christchurch would give New Zealand a historic first series win against South Africa in 17 attempts, while victory would not only complete a 2-0 series sweep but it would see them dislodge Australia at the top of the world rankings. The notorious bowl-first green wicket at Hagley Oval has been a happy hunting ground for New Zealand with eight wins from 10 Tests. (LIVE SCORECARD)

