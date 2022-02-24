Story ProgressBack to home
New Zealand vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 1: Live Cricket Score And Updates
New Zealand vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 1, live cricket score and updates: New Zealand go into the second Test against South Africa on Friday on the cusp of clinching the series and reclaiming the mantle of number one in the world.
New Zealand and South Africa face off in the 2nd Test starting Friday.© AFP
New Zealand go into the second Test against South Africa on Friday on the cusp of clinching the series and reclaiming the mantle of number one in the world. A draw in Christchurch would give New Zealand a historic first series win against South Africa in 17 attempts, while victory would not only complete a 2-0 series sweep but it would see them dislodge Australia at the top of the world rankings. The notorious bowl-first green wicket at Hagley Oval has been a happy hunting ground for New Zealand with eight wins from 10 Tests.
2nd Test, South Africa in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2022, Feb 25, 2022
Day 1 | Match Yet To Begin
NZ
SA
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
% chance to win
NZ 58%
Draw 18%
SA 24%
NZ vs SA, 2nd Test Live
It is time for the second Test match between New Zealand and South Africa. The Kiwis have never won a Test series against South Africa and this time they have an advantage heading into this second game with a 1-nil lead. The hosts managed to win the first Test match in just 7 sessions. Since December 2018, New Zealand have won their last five Tests played at Hagley Oval and they would be oozing with confidence coming into this game. Even though after missing the services of Ross Taylor, Kane Williamson and Trent Boult the hosts were still able to dictate terms and would hope to continue on their merry way. A win in this game will help the Kiwi move up in the World Test Championship points table. South Africa, on the other hand, are a side who perform well with their back against the wall. They did it with India at home, but this time will they be able to do in foreign conditions? South Africa do need to have a look at their batting combinations, and we might see some changes in the batting line-up. This is the second and the final Test match of the series. South Africa need to get back to their potential and come out victorious if they are to keep their record intact against the Kiwis. The Proteas are surely missing Keegan Petersen’s resistance at number 3. They need their batters to pull their socks up and apply themselves in the middle. The second Test should be nothing less than the first one. We will surely be in for a treat. Will the hosts continue their domination at Hagley Oval? Or will South Africa be able to maintain their unbeaten run against the Kiwis? We shall find out together.