New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I, Tri-Series Live Updates: New Zealand captain won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan in the second T20I of the ongoing tri-nation series, also featuring Bangladesh. The match will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. It would be interesting to see how the likes of Trent Boult and Tim Southee bowl against the likes Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam. Pakistan had won their opening game of the tri-series as they defeated Bangladesh at the same venue on Friday. Both teams would hope to get their playing combination right ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup set to be played in Australia. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

New Zealand:Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Blair Tickner

