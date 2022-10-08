New Zealand vs Pakistan. Tri-Series, 2nd T20I Live Updates: New Zealand Win Toss, Opt To Bat
New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I, Tri-Series Live Updates: New Zealand captain won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan in the second T20I of the ongoing tri-nation series, also featuring Bangladesh. The match will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. It would be interesting to see how the likes of Trent Boult and Tim Southee bowl against the likes Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam. Pakistan had won their opening game of the tri-series as they defeated Bangladesh at the same venue on Friday. Both teams would hope to get their playing combination right ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup set to be played in Australia. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Playing XIs
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani
New Zealand:Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Blair Tickner
NZ vs PAK, Tri-Series, Live
We are ready for action to get underway! The players of Pakistan are seen in a huddle near the boundary ropes.
The players have made their way out in the middle for the national anthems. It will be Pakistan's first followed by New Zealand's.
Pakistan (Unchanged Playing XI) - Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani.
New Zealand (Playing XI) - Devon Conway, Finn Allen (WK), Kane Williamson (C), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Blair Tickner.
TOSS - New Zealand have won the toss and they have elected to BAT first!
Pakistan on the flip side have gotten off the mark in this series after getting over the line in their opening contest against Bangladesh. It was once again, Mohammad Rizwan who took his side to a fighting total. However, their middle-order batting woes continue. They will be hoping for players like Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Asif Ali to make vital contributions and regain form before the mega event later this month. We have an enticing battle coming up! Stay tuned for the toss and other updates.