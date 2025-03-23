New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I LIVE Streaming: After delivering a historic performance to keep the five-match series alive, Pakistan will be taking on New Zealand to level the series 2-2. The fourth T20I match will be played on Sunday in Mount Maunganui. Earlier on Friday, opener Hasan Nawaz struck a record-breaking maiden century as Pakistan crushed New Zealand by nine wickets in the third T20I. After scoring a duck in each of the two opening games -- the first innings' of his international career - Nawaz rebounded with a stunning 105 not out in Auckland as the tourists raced to 207-1 in response to New Zealand's 204.

It ensured his team reached the target with four full overs to spare, in a stark reversal of form after heavy losses in Christchurch and Dunedin.

New Zealand vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, 4th T20I Live Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I take place?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I will take place on Sunday, March 23.

Where will the New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I be held?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I will be held at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

What time will the New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I start?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I will start at 11:45 AM IST. The toss will take place at 11:15 AM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I will be live streamed on the Sony LIV and Fancode apps and websites.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

(With AFP Inputs)