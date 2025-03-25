India did not get the start they were looking for in their 2027 AFC Asian Cup third round qualifying match as they played out a goal-less draw against familiar rivals Bangladesh on Tuesday. Bangladesh were slightly the better side in the first half with more attacking moves and corner kicks but without any clear-cut chances. India put up a much better performance in the next 45 minutes, putting Bangladesh under a lot of pressure but the chances were few and far between.

In the 12th minute, India goalkeeper Vishal Kaith committed a mistake as he kicked the ball into an opposition player. Mohammed Ridoy pounced on the deflection and sent a left footer from an angular position into the open net but Subhasish Bose produced a goal-line clearance.

India's best chance came in the 31st minute but Udanta Singh's header off a Liston Colaco cross from left failed to beat Bangladesh goalie Mitul Marma.

In a dominant second half display for India, Bose made an audacious long range effort which beat the Bangladesh goalkeeper all the way but missed the left corner of the net by inches in the 68th minute.

Five minutes later, Farukh Choudhary's right footer went just wide after a deflection from a Bangladeshi defender.

The 84th minute saw star striker Sunil Chhetri getting a free header inside the Bangladesh box but his effort lacked direction and power.

Bangladesh midfielder Hamza Choudhury, who is currently playing for Sheffield United on loan from English Premier League side Leicester City, could not do much for most part of the match.

Advertisement

India had come into the match after a 3-0 thrashing of Maldives on March 19 in an international friendly to mark talismanic striker Chhetri's return to national colours and Manolo Marquez's first win as head coach.

Marquez made five changes from the team that vanquished Maldives, bringing in Boris Singh Thangjam, Udanta Singh Kumam, Lalengmawia Ralte, Sandesh Jhingan and Farukh Choudhary.

He also handed over the captain's armband to Jhingan and looked like he had his plans firmly in place on a slippery pitch of the lush green Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Yet, Bangladesh had an opportunity to grab the lead within a few seconds of the start when Kaith's unsteady clearance landed straight to Mojibor Jony. To the relief of the Indians, the Bangladesh midfielder's shot crashed against the side net.

Advertisement

The next foray also came from Bangladesh. Mohd. Shakil Topu danced down the right and crossed in the goalmouth for Mohd Shariar Emon to take a header that sailed over the bar. In the first 15 minutes, the visitors tormented the Blue Tigers' defence with vigour and energy.

After surviving the storm, India slowly settled down to take charge of things and make inroads in the rival defence with encouraging domination in the midfield, and created a few positive chances later in the first half and then in large stretches of the next 45 minutes.

The two sides face each other again on November 18 in Bangladesh.

India's next qualifying round match, though, will be against Hong Kong on June 10 in Kowloon.

India are placed in Group C of the 2027 Asian Cup qualifying third round along with Bangladesh, Hong Kong and Singapore, and only the top team after six home and away matches qualifies for the continental showpiece.