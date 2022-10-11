New Zealand vs Pakistan, 4th Match, T20I Tri-Series Live Score: Ish Sodhi Removes Haider Ali As Pakistan Lose Fifth Wicket
New Zealand vs Pakistan, 4th Match, T20I Tri-Series Live Updates: Pakistan are five wickets down against New Zealand in the fourth match of the ongoing tri-series in Christchurch. Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell struck twice each inside the first 10 overs, putting New Zealand in control of the proceedings. After electing to bat, Pakistan lost the wicket of in-form Mohmmad Rizwan early. Shan Masood too departed after a brief stand with captain Babar Azam. Both teams had met last week when Pakistan registered a comprehensive win. The ongoing T20I series also features Bangladesh. (LIVE SCORECARD)
New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner
Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani
No run.
Full again. Ahmed thumps it back and hits the stumps at the non-striker's end. A single as it rolls to mid-wicket. That was hit very hard.
Very full and around off. Ahmed whips it to long on for a couple of runs.
On middle, this one stays low, flicked to deep square leg for a single. Once again the spinner dries things up. Upto the seamers to finish on a high now.
Wide! This is on a length and down the leg side. Ahmed misses his sweep and once again Devon Conway collects and appeals. No reviews left of New Zealand this time.
Follows Ali on the leg side, this is hit to long on for one more.
Slower one on middle. Ali plays it back to the bowler..
This one comes with the angle, Ahmed looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads and it rolls to point for a single.
Another single as Ali drills it to long on.
Flatter and on middle. Ahmed works it to long on for a single.
On middle, pulled to deep mid-wicket for a single. 13 off the over, 24 off the last two.
A full toss. Ali flicks and Sodhi misfields and lets it through at square leg for a single. Ali wants one more but no communication between the batters.
FOUR! Well played! Length and on middle. Ali helps it away behind square on the leg side for a boundary.
Short of a length and outside off, pulled to deep mid-wicket for easy couple.
Wide! Full and down the leg side, Ali misses his flick.
FOUR! Boundaries flowing now in the last couple of overs. Not off the middle this one. This is outside off. Ali cuts, gets an outside edge and it goes to third man for four.
Superb fielding by Santner! Length and outside off. Ali guides it to the left of point where Mitchell Santner makes an excellent stop.
Tim Southee is back on.
FOUR! Two boundaries off the part-timer! Flatter, slower and width there. Ahmed slaps it through covers for four.
On the pads, helped to short fine leg for a single.