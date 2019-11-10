England defeated New Zealand in a thrilling Super Over to clinch the Twenty20 International (T20I) series in Auckland on Sunday. After their dramatic loss to England in World Cup 2019 final, hosts, New Zealand once again ended on the losing side of the contest as they lost by nine runs in the Super Over. England posted 17 runs in the Super Over and New Zealand, in reply, could only manage eight runs. After England's win, Michael Vaughan, former England captain, took to Twitter and came up with an early T20 World Cup prediction. "Early T20 World Cup prediction ... England or Australia will be winning it ... #JustSaying @WilliamHill," Vaughan tweeted. Soon after Vaughan's tweet, fans started trolling him on the micro-blogging site.