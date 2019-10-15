 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

New Zealand World Cup Star Mocks ICC's Scrapping Of Boundary Count Rule With Hilarious 'Titanic' Analogy

Updated: 15 October 2019 13:32 IST

New Zealand had to concede the ICC World Cup 2019 crown to England on the boundary count rule after their epic final finished tied both in the match and the ensuing Super Over.

New Zealand World Cup Star Mocks ICC
New Zealand lost in World Cup final with England's superior boundary count giving them victory. © AFP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday took the decision to scrap the boundary count rule that created quite a flutter after the final of World Cup 2019 between England and New Zealand. Instead, cricket's world governing body said the Super Over will be repeated until there is a winner if a similar situation arises. While the development will go a long way in pacifying disgruntled fans, who had blasted the rule following the World Cup final, not everyone is pleased with ICC's belated decision. Jimmy Neesham, who was part of the New Zealand playing XI that lost to England in the World Cup 2019 final, hilariously mocked ICC's decision for being a bit too late.

Neesham took to Twitter and wrote: "Next on the agenda: Better binoculars for the Ice spotters on the Titanic".

The New Zealand cricketer's tweet instantly went viral with fans hailing him for his caustic wit.

On Monday, the ICC announced that it was scrapping the controversial rule that led to a massive backlash from fans.

In the World Cup 2019 final, England were declared the champions, on basis of superior boundary count after the Super Over against New Zealand ended in a tie. According to a media release from ICC, "the Chief Executives' Committee agreed that use of the Super Over as a way to decide results at ICC events will be retained".

"Both the Cricket Committee and CEC agreed it was an exciting and engaging conclusion to the game and will remain in place covering all games at both ODI and T20I World Cups.

In group stages, if the Super Over is tied the match will be tied. In Semi Finals and Finals, there is one change to the Super Over regulation in keeping with the basic principle of scoring more runs than the opponent to win, the Super Over will be repeated until one team has more runs than the other," the release added.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team England England Cricket Team International Cricket Council James Douglas Sheahan Neesham Jimmy Neesham Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Jimmy Neesham trolls ICC for belatedly scrapping boundary count rule
  • New Zealand lost the World Cup final on the boundary count rule
  • Now, the Super Over will be repeated until a winner emerges
Related Articles
"Will Take Dog For Walk By Beach": Trent Boult On Coping With World Cup Heartbreak
"Will Take Dog For Walk By Beach": Trent Boult On Coping With World Cup Heartbreak
Jimmy Neesham
Jimmy Neesham's High School Coach Died During World Cup Super Over
"Don
"Don't Take Up Sport": Jimmy Neesham's Advice For Kids After New Zealand Lose World Cup
"Please Be Kind": James Neesham Urges Indian Cricket Fans To Re-Sell Their World Cup 2019 Final Tickets
"Please Be Kind": James Neesham Urges Indian Cricket Fans To Re-Sell Their World Cup 2019 Final Tickets
Watch: Jimmy Neesham
Watch: Jimmy Neesham's Great Catch Dismisses Dinesh Karthik In World Cup Semi-Final
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 15 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.