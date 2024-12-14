NZ vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 Highlights: New Zealand failed to capitalise on a rock-steady start to reach 315-9 on day one of the third and final Test against England in Hamilton on Saturday. Led by seamers Matthew Potts and Gus Atkinson, the tourists fought back with the ball after openers Tom Latham (63) and Will Young (42) put on 105 for the opening stand. Late hitting from Mitchell Santner handed the momentum back to the home side, including a straight six off the day's final ball to raise a half-century.(Scorecard)

New Zealand XI: Tom Latham (capt), Will Young, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Will O'Rourke

England Likely XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope (wk), Ben Stokes (capt), Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Matt Potts, Shoaib Bashir