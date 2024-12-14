New Zealand vs England Highlights 3rd Test Day 1: 50s From Tom Latham, Mitchell Santner Propel NZ To 315/9 vs England At Stumps
NZ vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 Highlights: New Zealand failed to capitalise on a rock-steady start to reach 315-9 on day one of the third and final Test against England in Hamilton
NZ vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 Highlights: New Zealand failed to capitalise on a rock-steady start to reach 315-9 on day one of the third and final Test against England in Hamilton on Saturday. Led by seamers Matthew Potts and Gus Atkinson, the tourists fought back with the ball after openers Tom Latham (63) and Will Young (42) put on 105 for the opening stand. Late hitting from Mitchell Santner handed the momentum back to the home side, including a straight six off the day's final ball to raise a half-century.(Scorecard)
New Zealand XI: Tom Latham (capt), Will Young, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Will O'Rourke
England Likely XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope (wk), Ben Stokes (capt), Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Matt Potts, Shoaib Bashir
We are back for England's response now! The players are already out in the middle. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett are the two openers for England. Matt Henry has the new red cherry in his hand. He has gotten Crawley out 4 times in this series without conceding a run. Let the battle begin...
England had to toil hard, going wicketless until after lunch on Day 1. However, Ben Stokes' smart planning and effective execution from his bowlers turned the tide. Matthew Potts and Gus Atkinson stood out picking up 4 and 3 wickets respectively, while Carse and Stokes, though expensive, chipped in with key breakthroughs. A concern for England was the runs conceded to the last two wickets, which could prove costly. Now, it is time for their batters to take center stage again and do what they have done in this series so far. Join us in a bit for England's replay.
New Zealand started strongly, with the openers surviving testing spells and adding 105 for the first wicket. Will Young fell after a solid start, while Tom Latham notched a half-century before departing. Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra attacked from the outset, setting the stage for a big total, but Williamson’s unlucky dismissal triggered a collapse from 185/3 to 212/6 as the middle order just threw their wickets away. Mitchell Santner’s fiery fifty and Southee’s brisk cameo, however, pushed the total past 300. Then Santner and William O'Rourke added some important runs for the last wicket to take them near that 350-run mark.
New Zealand have been bowled out for 347! It is more or less the average first innings Test score on this ground and both teams will be content with it. With the sun shining and the pitch getting baked, it should be good for batting and England will want to take full advantage of that. However, the Kiwis will know the conditions better and will want to challenge the English batters. The crowd here is expecting Tim Southee to show up one last time and his record here is fantastic and he could be a big threat to the visitors.
OUT! BOWLED! That exclusive last wicket finally does come for England right after the Drinks break. Fired fuller and on the off stump, nips in just that slight bit. Mitchell Santner could not get his bat down in time and the ball goes through to rattle the stumps. Santner looks up in disappointment but he has played a fine knock of 76 off 117 for his team.
Drinks! The last Kiwi pair have done well to survive the first hour of this session adding some crucial runs as well. They will be looking to continue in the same fashion and get closer to that 400-run mark with Mitchell Santner being the aggressor and William O'Rourke providing support from the other end. England will be frustrated that they are still bowling and the plan of keeping most of the fielders near the ropes has not worked so far. An exciting phase of cricket awaits us.
Oh..nearly! Ben Stokes hits the length hard and on off, jags back in sharply. William O'Rourke tries to play at it but gets beaten on the inside edge and the ball just goes over the off pole. Stokes has his hands on his head.
Edged but safe! Fuller and outside off, shaping away, Mitchell Santner throws his bat at it and gets an outside edge. It flies just past first slip towards third man where Shoaib Bashir makes a sliding stop. They cross.
FOUR! Excellent shot! Ben Stokes continues with the fuller length, on middle, shaping in. Mitchell Santner clears his front leg away and thumps it over the bowler's head. The fielder at long on runs to his left and dive to flick it back inside but the ball goes through his hand and touches the ropes.
Pitched up and on off, Mitchell Santner pushes it towards covers.
Touch fuller and on off, Mitchell Santner stays back and blocks it out.
Back of a length and around off, Mitchell Santner punches it towards sweeper covers.
First change of Day 2 as Ben Stokes replaces Gus Atkinson.
Much fuller and on off, William O'Rourke blocks it back to the bowler with a straight bat.
Fuller again and down the leg side, Mitchell Santner misses his flick as the ball goes off his pads towards fine leg. A leg bye is taken. They think about the second but gives up in the end.
Pitched up and on middle and leg, Mitchell Santner flicks it to deep mid-wicket but denies the run.
Good length and on middle, angling in, Mitchell Santner looks to play at it but gets an inside edge to the leg side.
Goes fuller this time, on middle, Mitchell Santner fends it away.
On a length and on off, Mitchell Santner prods forward and blocks it out.