New Zealand vs England 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score Updates
New Zealand vs England 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Five-down New Zealand trail England by 194 runs.
New Zealand vs England 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Updates: New Zealand lost five wickets to be on the ropes in response to England's 280 after Harry Brook smashed a century on the first day of the second Test on Friday. The Black Caps were 86 for 5 in Wellington, with England capturing the key wicket of Kane Williamson soon before stumps, leaving Tom Blundell at the crease on seven and nightwatchman Will O'Rourke yet to score. It was a fast-moving opening day, in a similar vein to the first Test in Christchurch, which the tourists won by eight wickets in three and a half days. (Live Scorecard)
Welcome back. The two umpires and players have made their way out to the middle. Devon Conway and Tom Latham are two openers for New Zealand. Chris Woakes will start with the new ball for England. Let's play...
... THE SECOND INNINGS ...
A solid response with the bat will now be crucial for New Zealand to back up this impressive bowling performance. Even as the ball softened and aged, there was still noticeable sideways movement, and facing the hard new ball will pose a real challenge for the Kiwi batters. England will back themselves to strike early and put the hosts under pressure, setting the tone for what promises to be an intriguing passage of play. Back in a bit for New Zealand's reply.
Well, a quick finish after the Tea break from New Zealand! Having opted to bowl first, Tom Latham and Co. will be pleased to have restricted England to 280. As for England, they will be disappointed, given the position they were in during the second session. At 217/4, they seemed poised for a bigger total but crumbled, losing 6 wickets for just 63 runs. Apart from the 174-run stand between Harry Brook and Ollie Pope - where Brook brought up his century and Pope his fifty - there wasn't much else to cheer for the tourists.
OUT! IN THE AIR AND GONE! Nathan Smith has got the final wicket of the innings. He bowls it on a short of length, around middle, Brydon Carse goes for a hook shot but it gets skied off the top edge. William O'Rourke runs to his left and settles under it at deep fine leg. He has to put the dive in the end out in front to take it with both hands. Smith ends with 4 wickets. England have been bowled out for 280.
BEATNEN! Short of a length, around middle, Brydon Carse goes for a pull shot but misses it completely as the ball sails over the bat and goes to the keeper.
Goes fuller this time, on off, Brydon Carse heaves it down the ground to long off but denies the single.
WIDE! FOUR! A wayward delivery from Nathan Smith. He bangs in hard and the ball takes the aerial route after pitching, Brydon Carse ducks it and the keeper leaps but fails to get a glove on it. It races away for a boundary.
Pitches this full in length, wide outside off, Brydon Carse slaps it towards wide mid off but does not take the single.
Banged in on a hard length, over off, Shoaib Bashir rides the bounce and stabs it down the deck.
Fuller in length, on off, Shoaib Bashir defends it out off the front foot.
Shoaib Bashir is the last man in.
OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Tom Blundell has been proven right. Pitched in short, outside off. Takes off after pitching as Chris Woakes tries to cash on the width given and tries to smack it over deep point but misses. Tom Blundell goes up in appeal as soon as he collects it. No one hears that nick except the keeper. Blundell convinces the captain to take the review. Tom Latham sends it upstairs. UltraEdge confirms a spike when the ball is right next to the bat and the New Zealand huddle is overjoyed.
DROPPED! First one of the day for New Zealand as generally they have been good in the field throughout the day. Pitched on a length, around off, Brydon Carse throws his hands at the delivery and it flies off the outside edge towards gully where Glenn Phillips leans to his left but fails to hold on.
Back of a length, just outside off, nips in. Brydon Carse goes back and tucks it towards cover.
Slapped hard! Pitched in short, angled towards the batter. Chris Woakes stands tall and slaps it past mid on. The batters run three.
It will be William O'Rourke (11-1-45-2) to bowl from the other end.
FOUR! Edgy but these are handy runs for England! Angling in, on a nagging length, around off, Carse hangs back to defend. Drops his bat down on the ball. The outside edge is found and it goes on the bounce towards the slip cordon. It races past third slip for a boundary.
FOUR! Carse is up and running! Fuller in length, at the stumps, Brydon Carse skips down the track and lofts it over mid off for a boundary.
Brydon Carse comes in at number 10.