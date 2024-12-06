New Zealand vs England 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Updates: New Zealand lost five wickets to be on the ropes in response to England's 280 after Harry Brook smashed a century on the first day of the second Test on Friday. The Black Caps were 86 for 5 in Wellington, with England capturing the key wicket of Kane Williamson soon before stumps, leaving Tom Blundell at the crease on seven and nightwatchman Will O'Rourke yet to score. It was a fast-moving opening day, in a similar vein to the first Test in Christchurch, which the tourists won by eight wickets in three and a half days. (Live Scorecard)