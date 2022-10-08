New Zealand and Bangladesh take on each other in the third match of the ongoing tri-nation T20I series that has Pakistan as the third team. Both the sides are winless in the series so far. In the first game, Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 21 runs, while in the second game, the Babar Azam-led side beat New Zealand by 6 wickets. The live streaming of the New Zealand vs Bangladesh match will be available in India, however, no channel in the country will broadcast the match.

When will the New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Tri-Series 3rd T20I be played?

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Tri-Series 3rd T20I will be played on Sunday, October 9.

Where will the New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Tri-Series 3rd T20I be played?

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Tri-Series 3rd T20I will be played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

What time will the New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Tri-Series 3rd T20I begin?

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Tri-Series 3rd T20I will begin at 11:40 AM IST.

Which channels will broadcast the New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Tri-Series 3rd T20I in India?

There will be no broadcast for New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Tri-Series 3rd T20I in India.

Where will the New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Tri-Series 3rd T20I be available for streaming?

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Tri-Series 3rd T20I will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)