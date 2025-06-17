Former India batter Shikhar Dhawan clarified that he is "not associated with or participating" in the Super60 USA Legends Tournament after the organisers of the tournament said he is one of the four Indian players to feature in the event scheduled from August 5 to 16. In a statement issued by Dhawan's office, he called the media reports regarding his involvement with the Super60 USA Legends Tournament "entirely inaccurate and misleading". "We have noticed that certain articles and posts are circulating across media platforms, falsely claiming that Shikhar Dhawan is participating in the upcoming Super 60 Legends USA League," the statement said.

"We would like to clearly state that Shikhar Dhawan is not associated with or participating in the said league in any capacity. The reports quoting Mr. Dhawan or indicating his involvement are entirely inaccurate and misleading.

"We strongly urge all media portals and publishers to refrain from spreading such misinformation. We request your support in ensuring accurate reporting and preventing the spread of unverified news," it added.

Earlier, the organisers of the tournament said that Dhawan was among four Indians to participate in the league, including former players Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, and Robin Uthappa.

Talking about his participation and the format, the legendary off-spinner said, “I'm thrilled to be part of the Super60 USA Legends Tournament. It's a unique and distinguished format that promises to bring a fresh perspective to the game. With the involvement of international legends, this tournament is a big step toward popularising cricket in this part of the world.”

Raina shared a similar sentiment, stating, “I'm excited to be part of the Super60 USA Legends Tournament, which brings together world-class talent. A tournament like this will play a vital role in growing the cricketing community in the US, and I'm proud to play a role in that journey.”

"Its unique format brings a fresh appeal to the game and has great potential to attract new fans. It's exciting to be part of something that contributes meaningfully to cricket's development in the US,” said Uthappa.

The tournament will be played between August 5 to August 16, 2025.

