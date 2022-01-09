New Zealand batter Devon Conway on Sunday became the first player in the history of Test cricket to record 50+ scores in the 1st innings in his first 5 Test matches. He achieved the feat during the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Conway, who made his Test debut during the two-match series against England last year, scored a double ton in the first Test at Lord's, before following it up with an 80 in the second Test at Edgbaston.

He then scored an all-important 54-run knock in the first innings of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton in June.

Last week, during the first Test against Bangladesh at Mount Maunganui, Conway scored yet another century (122) in the first innings.

The southpaw was unbeaten on 99 in the first innings of the ongoing second Test.

At stumps, New Zealand were 349 runs for the loss of just one wicket.

The hosts dominated the proceedings on the opening day with skipper Tom Latham and his opening partner Will Young adding 148 runs for the first wicket.

Young was dismissed on 54 by Ebadot Hossain before Latham (186) and Conway continued New Zealand's dominance, adding an unbeaten 201 runs for the second wicket.

Earlier, Bangladesh had won the toss and elected to bowl.

The visitors had stunned the hosts in the first Test, recording an 8-wicket win in the first Test, which was also their first-ever Test win in New Zealand.