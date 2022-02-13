Story ProgressBack to home
New Bangladesh Batting Coach Jamie Siddons Tests COVID-19 Positive
Bangladesh's newly-appointed batting coach Jamie Siddons has tested positive for COVID-19
Bangladesh's new batting coach Jamie Siddons has tested positive for Covid.© Twitter
Bangladesh's newly-appointed batting coach Jamie Siddons has tested positive for COVID-19. The BCB's cricket operations committee chairman Jalal Yunus, confirmed the development, saying Siddons has mild symptoms, reported ESPNcricinfo citing Dhaka-based Prothom Alo.
Earlier this week, Siddons was announced as Bangladesh's batting coach after Ashwell Prince resigned from the same position, citing family reasons.
Siddons was earlier Bangladesh's head coach from 2007 to 2011.
Since arriving in Bangladesh, Siddons has spent most of his time watching BPL matches.
