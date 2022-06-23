England white-ball vice-captain Jos Buttler is in the form of his life. After a dream Indian Premier League season with Rajasthan Royals, the wicketkeeper-batter marked his return to national colours by smashing an unbeaten 162 to help England post a world record ODI score of 498/4 in the first match against Netherlands and then following it up with an unbeaten 86 in the third game to help his team sweep the series 3-0. During the 3rd ODI in Amstelveen on Wednesday, Buttler was once again in imperious touch, hitting seven fours and five sixes in his 64-ball knock. Such was the form Buttler was in on Wednesday, that even when Netherlands pacer Paul van Meekeren bowled a double-bouncing delivery -- with the second bounce outside the pitch -- it didn't stop the 31-year-old from chasing it down and sending the ball into the stands.

The incident happened in the 29th over, when Buttler was at his aggressive best. Meekeren's attempted bouncer didn't go as per plan and the ball jumped off the pitch after the first bounce and landed outside the pitch down the leg side. But Buttler was quick to get to the ball and whack it away.

Watch: Jos Buttler's six from outside the pitch against Netherlands

The ball was, of course, deemed a no-ball for pitching twice before reaching the batter and Buttler delivered another six off the ensuing free hit.

Buttler's assault, coupled with Jason Roy's incredible 86-ball 101* saw England chase down the 245-run target in just 30.1 overs.

Earlier, David Willey's four-wicket haul helped England bowl the hosts out for 244, even as Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards scored his third consecutive half-century.

Buttler, who finished with 248 runs from the three ODIs, was named player of the series.