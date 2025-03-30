Zeeshan Ansari had a brilliant outing on debut as the leg-spinner took three wickets on debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad during the IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. The bowler from Uttar Pradesh was included in the squad in place of pacer Simarjeet Singh and although SRH were unable to clinch the victory, Ansari impressed everyone with his spin bowling. Ansari, who was bought for Rs 40 lakh in the mega auction, took the wicket of Faf Du Plessis in his second over before dismissing Jake Fraser-McGurk in the very same over. He also took the wicket of KL Rahul.

The 25-year-old was a part of the U-19 Indian cricket team along with Rishabh Pant. However, he does not have much experience when it comes to the shortest format of the sport.

Zeeshan has played just one match for Uttar Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy where he conceded 32 runs in four overs and did not take a single wicket. However, in first-class cricket, he has 17 wickets.

Zeeshan was quite impressive in the Uttar Pradesh T20 League where he emerged as the top wicket-taker. He took 24 wickets in 12 matches to clinch the title for Meerut Mavericks.

Coming to the match, Mitchell Starc's five-wicket haul powered Delhi Capitals to a commanding seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, marking their second successive IPL victory on Sunday.

Opting to bat, SRH stumbled to 163 in 18.4 overs despite unheralded Aniket Verma's brilliant 74 off 41 balls and Heinrich Klaasen's 32 off 19. Kuldeep Yadav took 3 for 22.

The Aussie left-arm quick cleaned up the tail, taking two wickets in three balls in the 19th over.

In reply, the Axar Patel-led DC chased down the target in just 16 overs, thanks to a blistering start by Faf du Plessis (50 off 27) and Jake Fraser-McGurk (38 off 32).

(With PTI inputs)