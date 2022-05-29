Virat Kohli's struggles in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League have been quite evident and former England skipper Michael Vaughan wants the star batter to take a break from the game, which was also suggested by former India head coach Ravi Shastri earlier during the season. Kohli was dismissed for seven during RCB's defeat to Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2022 on Friday. The 33-year-old endured one of his worst seasons, scoring just 341 runs in 16 matches. Vaughan feels that Kohli should spend some time away from the game, saying that every player goes through a difficult phase in his career.

"I think at the minute, he should just pack his bat into his bag and go and a sit-down with the family. I don't know where he can go without getting hassled and pestered, doing commercials. Just get away from all that, have a few weeks of chilling and he will be fresh when he picks the bat up," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

"He is a legendary player who is going through a time that is not too easy. Two or three years ago you just turned on the telly or arrived at the ground and knew that Virat was going to score a hundred. He just went through one of those periods where every time he batted, he seemed to get a hundred. It's a career, isn't it? You don't go through your whole career where everything is so easy," he added.

With Kohli rested for India's upcoming T20I series against South Africa, Vaughan feels that the former India skipper should take a breather, before starting afresh during the one-off Test against England.

"He just needs a breather. He needs a bit of time away from game. Go and get some time with your family, get on the plane to England and then start to hit some balls again," he added.