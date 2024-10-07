Former India batter and 2011 Cricket World Cup winner Suresh Raina is one of the big faces at the new Sixty Strikes tournament, organised by the National Cricket League, USA. Captaining the New York Lions in the 10-over blast, Raina kickstarted his tournament with a bang as he slammed a fifty in his team's first game. A more human side of Raina was visible too, as he, along with his teammates, were seen welcoming Afghan refugees, many of whom were children.

Raina could be seen taking time out to interact with the Afghan refugees, proceeding to also take pictures with the families and children. A man who has won two major ICC trophies for India, Raina is undoubtedly one of the star attractions of the newly-formed league.

What is Sixty Strikes?

The National Cricket League (NCL) in the USA have organised a 10 overs-a-side tournament, as cricket continues its rapid growth in the country. The tournament, scheduled to run from October 4 to October 14, will feature some legends of the cricket world, both on the field and in the dugout.

The likes of Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik, Shakib Al Hasan and Shahid Afridi are just some of the big names on the pitch, while Sir Vivian Richards, Wasim Akram and Sanath Jayasuriya are mentors of different teams.

Even Sachin Tendulkar - arguably the greatest batter in cricket history - is involved in the tournament, as part of the ownership group.

Raina smashed 53 off 28 balls, to lead New York Lions CC to a 19-run victory over Los Angeles Waves CC in their first game of the tournament.