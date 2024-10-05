2011 Cricket World Cup-winner Suresh Raina rolled back the years, slamming a brilliant fifty as New York Lions CC beat Los Angeles Waves CC by 19 runs in the second match of the Sixty Strikes tournament, organised by the National Cricket League, USA. In the 10-over game, Raina smashed 53 off just 28 balls to take his team to a whopping total of 126. Despite a valiant effort, the total proved to be too uphill a task for Los Angeles Waves.

Put into bat by Los Angeles, New York started off on the back foot as opener Asad Shafiq departed for just 3. However, Raina, along with former Sri Lanka opener Upul Tharanga (40 off 23), stitched a brilliant partnership, guiding New York to a healthy total.

They lost just two wickets, posting 126 in 10 overs.

In response, Los Angeles lost Stevie Eskinazi for a golden duck off the first ball. However, significant contributions from Adam Rossington (31 off 15), Tim David (19 off 10) and Joe Burns (17 off 9) brought Los Angeles close, but not enough to cross the line.

Shakib Al Hasan failed to get going, scoring 13 off 16 balls. The Bangladesh all-rounder - who recently played in a 2-0 Test series loss to India - also gave away 18 runs in his only over with the ball.

Young USA bowler Shourya Gaur topped the wickets tally for New York with three wickets, while experienced South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi got two.

New York Lions CC become the second team to win a game in Sixty Strikes, following the win by Texas Gladiators CC in the first match.