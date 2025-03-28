Premier England batter Joe Root said the ship has sailed on his chances of being England's next white-ball captain, adding that his focus is squarely on performing well in Tests against India and later in Australia during the Ashes. England are in search of a new white-ball skipper after Jos Buttler resigned from the role following the side losing all three of their group stage matches in the 2025 Champions Trophy. "I don't think so. I think that ship's sailed. I think I've done my time as a captain in England but I'm sure whoever gets the opportunity to do it will be extremely proud and do a brilliant job. The Champions Trophy was disappointing. We didn't play anywhere near what we're capable of but there's so much talent and so much more to come from that team."

"I think it's a really good opportunity to reset and to move forward again as a group and get back to the heights that we know we're capable of and where we were in and around that 2015 to 2019 phase (winning the ODI World Cup in 2019)," Root was quoted as saying by Sky Sports on Friday.

England will kick-start their five-match Test series against India at Headingley from June 20 till August 4, with the visitors aiming to win in England after last doing so in 2007. After that, the Ben Stokes-led side's focus will be on the five-match Ashes in Australia, something they haven't won in the country after 2010/11 series.

"These are the years you play for. Two of the biggest teams, two of the biggest series you can play in as an England player. It's something the team is relishing. I do think this team's building - covering a lot of bases and giving ourselves a lot of options to be successful in different conditions."

"I think we're capable of (winning The Ashes). I think we've got to look after things leading up to that. We've got to play some really strong cricket at home. We are good in our own conditions but with India coming over for a five-match series there's no hiding place. It's a long old slog, you've got to be consistent. You've got to put in those match-winning performances time and time again," added Root.

Before starting their series against India, England will play a four-day Test against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge in Nottingham from May 22. Root signed off by saying how he keeps himself motivated for the upcoming dual challenges in Tests. "I think as soon as you lose that, I think it's time to call it a day. You're constantly looking to evolve, you never want to stand still, you never want to be that guy that's happy with where they're at."

"As long as you've got that mentality of finding ways of helping yourself and the team move forward - whether that's working with some of the younger players, trying to be a good professional around training and giving some good advice - then that can only really benefit not just yourself but the guys around you, too."

