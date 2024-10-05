National Cricket League (NCL) Sixty Strikes commenced on Friday (IST) with Texas Gladiators CC thrashing Dallas Lonestars CC by 42 runs in the opening game. Asked to bat first, the Shahid Afridi-led Texas posted a whopping total of 140/3 in 10 overs. Later, Dinesh Karthik's Lonestars also tried to put up a good fight but were restricted to 98/3 as Texas earned the crucial two points in the T10 series. Former England batter Dawid Malan was the main architect of Texas' victory as he played a blistering knock of 67 off 26 balls.

Malan and Kennar Lewis opened the proceedings for Texas and stitched a 34-run partnership in just two overs. Chris Green then provided Dallas with their first breakthrough as he dismissed Lewis for 11 on the last delivery of the second over.

Nick Kelly then joined Malan at the crease and the duo continued the carnage and took Texas across the 100-run mark in eight overs. Dallas then took a sigh of relief as Chris Wood removed Malan for 67 on the second delivery of the ninth over.

Kelly, along with skipper Shahid Afridi continued his fiery game and propelled Texas to 140 before getting clean bowled by Chiranjeevi Saikanth Akunuri for 45 off 25 on the last ball of the innings.

Chasing 141 in 10 overs, Dallas started off on a good note with openers Colin Munro and Sohaib Maqsood stitching a good 69-run partnership. However, their stand was broken after Munro got retired hurt for 17. Maqsood was then joined by Samit Patel but the latter got dismissed by James Fuller and departed for 2, leaving Dallas 69/1 in 8 overs.

In 10th over, Maqsood fell prey to Nisarg Patel's spell and departed after scoring 67 off 36 balls. Skipper Dinesh Karthik was then joined by Chris Green but the former gave away his wicket to Patel as Dallas' innings came to an end at 98/3.