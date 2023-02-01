Pakistan players Azam Khan and Naseem Shah were involved in a friendly banter during a Bangladesh Premier League game on January 29. Comilla Victorians' pacer Naseem Shah was seen teasing Azam Khan when the Khulna Tigers' player was coming out to bat in the match. The right-arm pacer went to Azam and hit him with his chest while the latter was walking towards the pitch with his bat in hand. In response, Azam pushed back Naseem, who was then trying to shake hands with him. Seconds later, Naseem could be seen imitating Azam's walking style by broadening his shoulders in a funny way.

The incident happened when Mosaddek Hossain dismissed Tamim Iqbal on the first ball of the 20th over of Khulna Tigers' innings and Azam Khan was the batter who arrived at the crease next.

Watch the video here:

Naseem Shah teasing Azam Khan at the Bangladesh Premier League #BPL2023 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/IsJgBLcE0i — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) January 31, 2023

Talking about the game, Comilla Victorians skipper Imrul Kayes won the toss and opted to bowl first at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Khulna Tigers posted a daunting total of 210 for 2 in the stipulated 20 overs. Tamim Iqbal led the innings with a 95-run knock off 61 balls. His knock was laced with 11 fours and 4 sixes. Shai Hope was another remarkable performer for the side with an unbeaten 91-run knock off 55 balls. His innings included 5 fours and 7 sixes. Meanwhile, Azam Khan scored 12 not out off the four balls he faced.

On the other hand, Naseem Shah returned figures of 1 for 34 in his four-over spell.

Comilla Victorians chased down the total in 18.2 overs, thanks to Johnson Charles 107 not out off 56 balls. An innings that had 5 fours and 11 sixes. Mohammad Rizwan (73 off 39) also played a crucial knock.

