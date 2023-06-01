Veteran batter Ambati Rayudu bid adieu to the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this week after the final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. Rayudu, who had announced that IPL 2023 will be his last season as a player, had a fairytale ending to his career as CSK defeated GT to win a record-equalling fifth title. In his 204 league games, Rayudu scored 4348 runs and won the league six times, a joint highest record he holds alongside Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma.

Former India captain Anil Kumble believes that Rayudu should've been in the squad for the 2019 ODI World Cup in England. Kumble also admitted that the selector's made a huge blunder by not picking Rayudu in the squad.

"Rayudu should have played the 2019 World Cup. Oh yes, there's no doubt about it. It was a huge blunder. You prepared him for that role for so long and his name just disappears from the squad. It was surprising nonetheless," Kumble said on Jio Cinema after the final.

Rayudu, who was India's leading run-scorer during the Asia Cup in 2018, was left out of the sqaud for the 2019 ODI World Cup.

After being ignored by the selector's, Rayudu had announced his retirement from international cricket. However, he made a quick u-turn and came back out his retirement.

However, ahead of the IPL 2023 final, Rayudu said that the match between CSK and GT will be his last in the tournament, adding that there will be no u-turn this time around.

