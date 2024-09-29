The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the retention rules for IPL 2025 on Saturday. Each teams will be allowed to retain a maximum of six players ahead of the auction but it was the uncapped player rule that was of specific interest to Chennai Super Kings. The rule stated that any Indian player who has not played an international game in the last five years will be considered to be an 'uncapped player' and that includes former captain MS Dhoni. As a result, the veteran wicket-keeper batter can be retained by CSK for just Rs 4 crore. Amid the chatter regarding Dhoni's future in the IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders owner Shah Rukh Khan's comment on him has gone viral.

During a recent award ceremony, the Bollywood superstar was teased about retirement by filmmaker Karan Johar but he came up with a hilarious reply. SRK said that he and Dhoni are the same kind of legends before adding that Dhoni said he is retiring but ended up playing for 10 more years.

Shah Rukh Khan - Legends know when to retire like Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Chhetri, Roger Federer



Karan Johar - so why don't you retire



SRK - Me & Dhoni are different kind of legends, we play 10 IPL after saying no



Vicky Kaushal - Retirement are for legends, Kings are forever pic.twitter.com/gEeAS48BGN — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) September 29, 2024

“The biggest thing about legends… unki khasiyat ye hoti hai ki legends ko maalum hota hai, when to stop, when to retire. Like the great Sachin Tendulkar, like Sunil Chhetri—the footballer, like Roger Federer—the great tennis star. They all know when to retire, and I think it's time you did too. So please go back. Thank you very much,” Shah Rukh said to Karan Johar.

“By that standard, aur us hisab se aap kyon retire nahi hote,” Johar replied.

“Actually main doosre kisam ka legendary hoon. Main aur Dhoni ek kisam ke legends hai. Na na kar ke bhi 10 baar IPL khel jaate hai,” SRK quickly responded leaving the audience in splits.