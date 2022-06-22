Wriddhiman Saha's explosive tweets led to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) banning senior journalist Boria Majumdar for two years after they deemed his actions to be "in the nature of threat and intimidation". The veteran wicketkeeper-batter had alleged that he was intimidated by a journalist for not giving an interview and shared a screenshot of his chat. At the time, he had not named the journalist, but once BCCI began its official probe into the matter, Boria Majumdar identified himself as the one accused by Saha on his Youtube channel.

Saha has now opened up about why he had decided to speak up about the incident in the first place.

"My purpose was to show the world that there are journalists who can do such things to get an interview," Saha said in an interview with Sports Today.

"But I got to know later that he has done such things before as well, that is why BCCI stepped in and punished him," he added.

Saha said that he initially did not want to go public with the incident as "everyone has their own career" but said a lack of regret from the other side meant he couldn't keep quiet any longer.

Promoted

"I initially didn't feel like speaking about it, because at the end of the day, everyone has their own career. But if the other person doesn't even have any regret, how long can you stay silent?" Saha said.

NDTV had accessed the BCCI order in which it stated that Majumdar has been banned from getting accreditation as a member of the press in any of the cricket matches (domestic and international) in India. It also stated that Majumdar has been banned for 2 years from interviewing any registered players in India. He has also been banned for 2 years from accessing any BCCI or member associations owned cricket facilities.