My Life Does Not Revolve Only Around Cricket, Says Shikhar Dhawan

Updated: 02 June 2018 20:46 IST

Shikhar Dhawan spoke about various aspects of his cricketing life and how he copes up whenever he is dropped from the national team

Shikhar Dhawan said that he has realised that his life does not revolve only around cricket © AFP

India's star opening batman Shikhar Dhawan, in a candid conversation with Gaurav Kapoor in the famous web series Breakfast with Champions, spoke about various aspects of his cricketing life and how he copes up whenever he is dropped from the national team. In the latest edition of the web series, Dhawan spoke about how, in time, he has realised that his life does not revolve only around cricket. He further mentioned that whatever situation he lands in, his primary goal is to stay happy.

"If I'm destined to play for the national team then the opportunity will come my way," Dhawan said about the times when he is dropped.

"It is an eye opener when you get dropped from the team. When I was benched I realised that my life does not revolve only around cricket, I have different aspects as well. Family is the most important aspect to my life," Dhawan added.

"I don't think much. My main goal in my life is to remain happy and it is very important for me to stay like that. Bhaad mein jaaye (let it be)," Dhawan said humorously.

Dhawan, who made is One Day International (ODI) comeback in the team, has had a very fruitful five years till now. He recalled how during that time, when he was not included in the team, he introspected and realised that he has a very fulfilling life beyond cricket.

"When I'm dropped I often ponder about what is more important for me. Since I've already played for India (not that I don't have cricket left in me, I have lots of cricket left in me), what else it left? Do I remain sad and crib about being dropped or do I move on."

Meanwhile, Dhawan said that whenever he is dropped, he speaks to his wife about it as she is a strong character and helps him during troubled times.

My Life Does Not Revolve Only Around Cricket, Says Shikhar Dhawan
